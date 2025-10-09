Osun: Police arrest five over killings, Amotekun boss shun invite

The Osun State Police Command has arrested five persons over alleged killings and gun snatching in Akinlalu town, Ife North Local Government Area of the state, adding that the Commander of Amotekun Corps in the state, Adekunle Omoyele, has failed to honour an invitation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abiodun Ojelabi, on Wednesday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that residents of Akinlalu had accused operatives of the Amotekun Corps of killing three residents when they invaded the town on September 30.

The residents alleged that the Amotekun operatives acted without provocation and took away the corpses of those killed during the attack.

They also said about 10 people sustained gunshot injuries in the attack and were admitted in hospitals in Ipetumodu, Gbongan, and Yakooyo.

Ojelabi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, however, said that the investigation carried out by the police revealed that the attackers were operatives of the Amotekun Corps in the state.

He said that efforts were ongoing to arrest the remaining suspects who were now at large in order to ensure justice is served.

According to him, the Commander of the Corps has been invited by the police to clarify his role in the attack, but failed to honour the invitation.

He said: “He refused to honour the invitation, and equally, efforts made to reach him on phone proved abortive as his phone has been switched off.

“But, only for him to come on social media on October 6 and put up a claim of being attacked by unknown armed men wearing masks, which preliminary inquiry reveals to be a figment of his own imagination aimed at concealing the truth and derailing the course of justice to the victims.”

Ojelabi said that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, had ordered the elite investigative body of the Force, the IRT-FID, to take over the case.

He said that the police remain focused on maintaining peace, which the state has always been known for.

The PPRO also urged residents of the state to remain committed to peaceful coexistence and be law-abiding.