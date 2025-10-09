Nigerian correctional officer wins 2025 UN trailblazer award

A Chief Superintendent of Corrections, CSC Olukemi Ibikunle, of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has emerged winner of the 2025 United Nations Trailblazer Award for Women Justice and Corrections Officers.

Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General of the UN, presented the award during a ceremony held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

A statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO), Abubakar Umar, on Wednesday in Abuja stated that the award, presented in the United States of America, was conferred by the United Nations Department of Peace Operations (UNDPO).

Umar said that the award recognised Ibikunle’s outstanding contributions to corrections reform, inmate rehabilitation, and promotion of human rights within custodial environments.

He said that the UN Trailblazer Award celebrated women professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and commitment to justice and correctional excellence across the globe.

According to him, Ibikunle’s selection followed a rigorous international vetting process that highlighted her professional distinction, integrity, and passion for humanitarian service.

He said: “Out of five nominees selected globally, two were officers of the NCoS which is CSC Olukemi Ibikunle, nominated for her work with the United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (MONUSCO).

“The second officer is Sarah Adole, nominated for her service under MINUSCO.

“CSC Ibikunle emerged the overall winner, earning international recognition for her inspiring work in corrections, inmate rehabilitation and gender inclusion.”

Reacting to the development, the Controller General, NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, congratulated CSC Ibikunle for bringing pride and honour to the Service and the nation.

Nwakuche described her recognition as “a testament to the professionalism, competence and global relevance of NCoS officers.

He reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to excellence, gender equity and global best practices.

He further stated that the award underscored the growing confidence of international institutions in the Service’s capacity to contribute meaningfully to peacebuilding and correctional development on the global stage.

He encouraged other officers to emulate the award winner’s dedication, discipline, and professionalism, noting that her achievement reflected the new spirit of the Service.

This, Nwakuche said, was a Service driven by reform, human dignity, and positive transformation.