2027: Atiku, Obi, Jonathan can’t defeat Tinubu — Orji Kalu + Video

A former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, has said that it is impossible for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; a former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi; and former President Goodluck Jonathan to defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The representative of Abia North Senatorial District made this known when he appeared on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today.”

Kalu stated during the Wednesday edition of the programme that Tinubu would trounce Abubakar, Obi, and Jonathan in the 2027 elections.

He said: “None of these people parading can defeat President Tinubu.

“We know ourselves.

“All of us know ourselves.

“What are they going to offer Nigerians that we are not offering?”

When asked if Jonathan, Abubakar and Obi are among the politicians he referred to, he said: “Whatever you call them, none of them can defeat Tinubu.”

According to the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, the President has done well to turn around the nation’s economy, advising Jonathan against contesting.

Kalu said: “If I’m President Jonathan, I will not think of running for election because first of all, he is constitutionally banned by law.

“Nobody can do more than eight years.

“If I’m Goodluck Jonathan, I will just be the statesman that I am.”