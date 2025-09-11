Online publishers unveil Keynote Speaker for 2025 conference

A former Speaker of the House of Representatives and immediate past Governor of Katsina State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, has been unveiled by the foremost body of online publishers, the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP), as its Keynote Speaker for its 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC).

A statement by GOCOP on Thursday said the confab will be held from 10am on October 9, 2025 at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

This ninth edition is themed: “Reconciling Campaign Promises with Governance Realities: Challenges and Prospects.”

Masari confirmed his availability for the role during a courtesy visit to him in Abuja by a GOCOP delegation led by the Deputy President and Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee, Danlami Nmodu, mni, with the Vice President (North), Tom Chiahemen, also present.

During the visit, the team presented Masari, the Chairman of the Tertiary Education Fund (TETFund) board, with a copy of the newly-published GOCOP book, which he promised to read.

In the statement on Thursday, GOCOP’s Publicity Secretary, Ogbuefi Remmy Nweke, said that Masari has had a distinguished record of service.

Masari was Commissioner for Works, Housing and Transport in Katsina State (1991-1993), Speaker of the House of Representatives (2003-2007), and Governor of Katsina State (2015-2023).

Born in Masari village, Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State, his career reflects a lifelong commitment to diligence, honesty, and service.

From his early days in the civil service, rising through the Water Board to senior management, to his training at Middlesex Polytechnic in the United Kingdom, he has consistently distinguished himself in public life.

His political journey and leadership earned him national and traditional honours such as the Commander of the Federal Republic (CFR), Dallatun Katsina, and Matawallen Hausa, alongside honorary doctorates and international recognitions, including the United States of America Congressional Commendation Award.

As governor, Masari focused on infrastructure, education, healthcare, and workers’ welfare, transforming KatsinaState into one of the few Nigerian states without salary arrears.

His leadership attracted accolades, including The Sun Courage in Leadership Award (2016) and Zik Leadership Prize for Good Governance (2017).

Past GOCOP conferences had featured eminent speakers such as Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah, Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese (2019), who spoke on: “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward.”

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (2022), who delivered the keynote, titled: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

Professor Uche Uwaleke, Capital Market scholar (2023), who addressed: “Nigeria: Roadmap for Socio-Economic Recovery and Sustainability.”

Founded to uphold the tenets of journalism in the digital age, GOCOP is a professional body of 119-member organisations led by seasoned editors and senior journalists who transitioned from traditional media into online publishing.

According to the statement: “The annual conference provides a unique platform for sponsorship opportunities, offering brand visibility, media recognition, and networking with influential journalists, editors, and policy shapers.”

Partnering with GOCOP, it added, was a strong demonstration of commitment to ethical journalism and responsible media.

