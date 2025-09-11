BBNaija: Return of Dede, Joanna, Rooboy shakes house dynamics

After spending days in the secret room, Dede, Joanna, and Rooboy shocked the housemates when they reentered the BBNaija House on Day 46 of the Season 10, during: “Soft Life Week.” Their dramatic return, captured live on DStv, sent waves of surprise and excitement across the house.

The trio also secured automatic immunity from eviction for the week, ensuring they could fully focus on catching up with the game.

The reunion instantly reignited old tensions. Dede, who Rooboy had earlier confided in about the things Kola had said behind her back, found herself amazed as Kola acted very familiar with her upon her return. That shift created a subtle undercurrent in the house, as Dede tried to navigate the mixed signals.

Meanwhile, Koyin’s situation drew attention. Before Dede left, she and Koyin shared a budding romance, but she was stunned to see how quickly he had moved on with Isabella. Even after Dede’s return, Koyin chose to keep Isabella sleeping in his bed, leaving Dede clearly unsettled. Isabella herself admitted she once told Jason Jae that “Koyin would have more time with her with Dede gone,” later acknowledging that the situation provoked her.

Not all the fallout was tense though. Faith was ecstatic to have Joanna back, openly celebrating her return. And for many, Rooboy’s reappearance restored balance in the house, filling the space that had been missing since his exit. With the trio’s return, the atmosphere in the house feels both refreshed and complicated, as alliances, romances, and rivalries are now forced into a new phase.

