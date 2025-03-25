Okpebholo launches 3000 hectares of land for farming in Edo

The Edo State Government has begun the cultivation of 3,000 hectares of farmlands across the three Senatorial Districts of the State.

This comes with the commencement of the cultivation of 60 hectares (148 acres) in Iguoriakhi, Ovia South West Local Governments Area, Edo South Senatorial District, for the launch of this year’s farming season.

The move by the Edo State Government is the first phase of the back-to-farm project of Governor Okpebholo, whose administration according to him has keyed into President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, part of which is food sufficiency for the nation.

Governor Okpebholo was taken on an inspection tour of the farm settlement by Dr. Osagie Peter, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture.

After inspecting the farm, Okpebholo said that his administration would replicate the farm settlement in Edo Central and Edo North.

He said, “We have embarked on our drive to embrace agriculture, which we will use to grow and develop the Edo economy. This is the second time I have entered the bush to ensure we produce food for our people.

“We have cleared large numbers of hectares of land and are ready to clear more. We will clear about 3,000 hectares as we embark on the first stage.

“We will still have similar farm settlements in Edo Central and Edo North.

“We are ready to farm, and we are not going back in line with Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which is part of feeding the nation.

“We have keyed into the agenda. As far as Edo State is concerned, it is back to the farm.”

On his part, Dr. Peter noted that about 250 farm heads will benefit from the first phase of the project.

According to him, the Government’s Iguoriakhi Farm Settlement, with about 2,300 hectares of farmlands, already has a significant portion allocated to permanent crops, such as palm and rubber trees.

He said the Farm Settlement was acquired in 1962. It covers 2,350 hectares, part of which is dedicated to permanent crops, including oil palm and rubber.

