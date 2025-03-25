Governor irked by leakage of news he is owing staff allowance

The Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umoh Eno, is irked by the leakage of the news that he owes the staff of the Government House four months allowance for their upkeep.

The news, leaked to our reporter, was said to have caused embarrassment to the state government, which called for an investigation.

The call for the investigation was said to have been made by Governor Eno.

For the last four months, operatives of the Department of State Services and Nigeria Police, drivers, and other workers have been groaning and complaining about the hardship they are facing because of the situation.

One of the affected persons who pleaded not to be named for fear of being penalised, said she finds it very difficult to even pay for transportation to work or feed her family.

The governor, who the source disclosed was irked by how such news was let out to the public, was said to have vowed to come down heavily if he eventually gets to know the source of the leak.

This has sent fears down the spine of most of the staff who were seen speaking in whispers when our reporter visited the Government House.

