Oborevwori to pay N5b promotion arrears to Delta workers

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has said that he had approved the payment of N5 billion promotion arrears to the state workers.

He said on Tuesday that the payment would be effected in three tranches, starting from August to end in October 2023.

The governor, who disclosed this while addressing workers during his visit to the Prof. Chike Edozien Secretariat in Asaba, the state capital, said it was part of his campaign promises to workers.

Oborevwori said the approval was sequel to a demand by the workers prior to the governorship election in the state, which he promised to pay when he comes into office.

He said that he had fulfilled his promise to the workers by approving the payment of the promotion arrears and urged workers in the state to remain committed to their duties.

He said: “As a promise keeper, I came here for two reasons: to see how you are doing in your work places and to bring the good news that the promotion arrears you have been demanding for all these years have been approved.

“I have come here to notify you that I have approved it because I am governor for all of you and for all the people of Delta as I promised you with my M.O.R.E. Agenda.

“We know the money is huge.

“It’s almost N5 billion, but I promised to pay you and I have signed the memo and approved it.

“You will be paid in three tranches from next month, August to October 2023.

“Continue to do more and work for the interest of this state.

“I thank you very much for your support and please don’t play with your work.

“I can come here anytime without informing the Head of Service.

“Today, I decided to inform him, but the next time I am coming, I won’t notify you and I will just go into one of these offices to see what they are doing.”

Earlier, the State Head of Service, Reginald Bayoko, who conducted the governor round the secretariat, expressed appreciation to him for approving the payment of the promotion arrears and for visiting the workers.

Bayoko pledged the unalloyed commitment of the state’s workforce to the actualisation of the governor’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

The workers, who were excited by the Governor’s visit, lauded Oborevwori for being the first governor to visit workers in their secretariat.

Oborevwori was accompanied by his Deputy, Monday Onyeme, and other top government functionaries.