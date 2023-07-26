FG concludes IPPIS verification process for 69,854 workers, begins non-core MDAs

828 828

The Federal Government says it has concluded the verification of 69,854 core civil servants receiving salaries under the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, revealed this on Tuesday in Abuja.

She spoke during a news conference to commence the 2023 Civil Service Week.

Yemi-Esan said her office had been working towards the implementation of Human Resource Module of the IPPIS with a view to bridging the identified gaps in the system.

According to her, the investigation of 3,657 officers by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission for not being present for verification audit and completion of verification exercise for 3,465 officers recruited from 2017 to 2019 and those absorbed into the mainstream is ongoing.

She said: “As you are aware, prior to the introduction of the current mechanisms put in place to drive the implementation of the IPPIS, the system was bedeviled with considerable leakages and wastes as well as the incessant infiltration of ghost workers among others.”

In addition, the HoS said her office had also begun the verification of non-core MDAs by registering about 205,411 officers in those MDAs.

Yemi-Esan added: “We have also started to work on the non core MDAs and so far we have registered about 205,411 officers that are not core civil servants, that is officers that work in agencies and parastatals of government.

“The next step is that we will go ahead and verify these officers to ensure that all the documents are correct and then we move them into the IPPIS for salaries.”

She added that the exercise would be conclude by 2024.

Speaking on workers’ salaries, the HoS assured the civil servants of the Federal Government’s determination to review and harmonise the salaries of workers in the service.

According to her, the Presidential Committee on Salary Harmonisation is already on course, working to review salaries to reduce the disparities among the Nigerian workers.

Yemi-Esan said the pensioners were not left out in the arrangements of pension structure to meet with the presence economy realities by the retirees in the country.

The HoS announced that the Annual Performance Evaluation Report system would no longer be the criteria to assess civil servants’ performance for promotion beginning from 2024.

She said government was working assiduously to ensure the full implementation of Performance Management System in replacement of APER to assess civil servants.

She said: “The concept is not new to government.

“As you are aware, performance contracts and agreements were being used by government before now.

“Also, some agencies of government have begun implementing an ideal PMS

and are at different stages of evolution.”

The HoS also said that the Federal Government would use the service week to announce the new Public Service Rule to guide all the civil servants in the country.

Yemi-Esan thanked President Bola Tinubu for his concern for the welfare of workers and for his determination to deliver a living wage to civil servants in line with the renewed hope agenda of his administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other programmes to mark the 2023 Civil Service Week are Public Service Lecture on July 27, 2023 at the Conference Centre, State House, Abuja by10a;; Juma’ah Prayer on July 28 at the National Mosque by 2pm; Aerobics and Sports at the National Stadium on July 29 by 6am; Gala/Award Nite will take place at Conference Centre, State House, Abuja at 6pm; and Church Service at Exousia Church, beside Zeus Hotel, Mabushi in Abuja on Sunday.