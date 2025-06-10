Obi desperate for power, ignorant about governance — Presidency

The Presidency has described the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, Peter Obi, as desperate for power and ignorant about governance.

The response came on Monday shortly after the former Anambra State governor criticised President Bola Tinubu in an interview on Arise Television.

Obi had restated his disagreement with the handling of the fuel subsidy removal and other economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

In response to this, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, Daniel Bwala, described the 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate as “shallow”.

In the statement posted via his official X account, Bwala said: “Is anybody watching Peter Obi on Arise TV? He agreed with our policy of removal of subsidy and unification of the foreign exchange; he claimed he would have done it better than us in an ‘organised manner’

“He was asked what the ‘organised manner ‘ is.’ He played with words, yet to arrive at agreeing with us.

“Anybody with a rational mind knows these guys are just looking to grab power, but they don’t have any alternative agenda.

“He seems to have very shallow knowledge of economics and governance. Remember, this is even an interview anchored by a member of his Obidient movement.

“That’s why you don’t hear ‘I put it to you’ and no barking like a Rottweiler; Yet ‘if it didn’t Dey it didn’t Dey.”

