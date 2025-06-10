No offering goes to heaven, men spend it – Pastor Damina + Video

The Founder and President of Abel Damina Ministries International, Pastor Abel Damina, has said that offerings and tithes do not go to heaven but are spent by men.

Pastor Damina made the comment in his sermon on Sunday at the headquarters of his church in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The clip of the video has since gone viral on social media.

Damina said: “No offering goes to heaven.

“Men spend it every time we gather offerings in this church.

“All the offerings we give to God go to men.

“Even those tithe mongers that say when you pay tithe, the doors of heaven will open, the doors have been opened since Jesus rose from the dead, the doors have never been closed.

“They are just working on people’s minds.

“I heard some of them saying I am evil because I said you should not pay tithe….

“He has to talk like that to keep collecting from people..

“People won’t keep giving him if he doesn’t talk like that.

“And I won’t be surprised if he is not paying tithes to anybody.

“Most of them are greedy.

“They collect from everybody but they don’t pay anybody.

“I was there.

“There is nothing you will tell me that I don’t know because there is nothing new under the sun.”

