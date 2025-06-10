President Tinubu smarter than Atiku, Obi — Sowunmi

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Sowunmi, has said that President Bola Tinubu is smarter than his opponents, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

The former spokesman of Abubakar as presidential candidate of the PDP spoke on a Channels Television programme: “Politics Today,” on Monday.

The governorship aspirant on the platform of the PDP in Ogun State, however, said his meeting with President Tinubu did not translate to a betrayal of Abubakar.

Sowunmi said: “I am at liberty as an adult to take decisions.

\“I am not tied to anybody.

“I am not anti-Tinubu.

“I own my mouth.

“I own my words.

“And I own my arguments.

“I’ve been in this party forever.

“The only time we go to them is after they’ve lost and we need to shore them up.

“Do you know the difference between Bola and them?

“He doesn’t have one approach to dealing with everybody.

“By miles, he (Tinubu) is smarter than them.

“He is smarter than Peter Obi.

“He is smarter than them.”

On arguments that he had betrayed Abubakar, Sowunmi said: “Is he (Atiku) running for president now?

“He’s running a coalition that everybody knows I am not part of.

“Why would even in your wildest dream think I don’t have my individuality because of what?

“Do you know how long I have been in the party?”

Sowunmi said President Tinubu invited him to his Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos State residence during the Eid celebrations.

He said having been in office for two years, “it’s not a bad time to have a conversation with the President”.

He added: “I was concerned that this democracy was faltering and I don’t think it was his fault.

“I do not understand after about 24 years, political parties would just suddenly assume that they have an escape route of blaming others for their woes.

“I didn’t like that.

“I began to be a little bit uncomfortable with the demonising of all policies by those who don’t understand what it takes to design futuristic ideas that could work.

“I decided to engage him since people talk about his frailty.

Also Read

“So, I jumped on that investigation.”

The PDP chieftain praised the mental agility of the President.

He said: “His brain is very alert.

“He is fit.

“You know when you are asking someone questions and he is answering without looking at the book.

“I just believe that there comes a time in the life of a nation where you must try to be sure whether the direction a leader is going is the right direction or at least whether it is the intended direction and I guarantee you, he is smart — above average.”

Sowunmi said he won’t accept Tinubu’s appointment as a PDP member.

Post Views: 26