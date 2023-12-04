OAU 47th Convocation: 158 students bag first class

No fewer than 158 students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, bagged first class degrees at the institution’s 47th Convocation programmes.

The Vice-chancellor of the University, Prof. Simeon Bamire, made the disclosure on Monday while addressing journalists at the university’s campus in Ile-Ife.

Bamire disclosed that in Bachelor Degrees, 158 made first class (Honours), while 1,970 made 2nd class (Honours, Upper Division).

According to him, 2,906 made second class (Honours, Lower Division), while 942 in 3rd class (Honours) category and 65 graduands are on pass category.

The Vice-Chancellor stated that the school has a total of 7,986 graduates for its 2023 convocation ceremonies.

“For the postgraduate graduands, we have 56 under postgraduate Diploma, 444 under Professional Master, 92 for Master Degrees, 415 under Master of Science, 22 under Master of Philosophy.

“And the total number of our Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D) graduands is 247. In all, we have 1,276 graduands under this category,” Bamire stated.

He added that the institution will honour Dr Anastasios Paul Leventists and Prof. Toyin Falola with Doctor of Science (DSc, Honoris Causa) and Doctor of Letters (D. Litt, Honoris Causa) respectively.

He commended teaching and non-teaching staff for their commitment in achieving the rare academic feat by the University.

Bamire appreciated parents and guardians for investing in the education of their children and wards.