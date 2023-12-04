Why Police Orderly fixed jewellery of Osun Governor’s wife — Aide + Video

The Osun State Government has offered explanation on why the Police Orderly attached to Titilola Adeleke, the wife of the State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, helped her in fixing her jewellery.

This was contained in a statement by the Media Assistant, Office of the Wife of the Governor, Nofisat Soliu.

The Eagle Online recalls that a video went viral showing the police orderly fixing Adeleke’s jewellery.

Solid said: “Mrs Adeleke got stuck while trying to fix her jewelry to dress up for an event and the Police officer who was there incidentally offered to help her fix it.

“It is never a practice for police officers within Government House to be involved in such activities.

Also Read:

“We wish to inform the public that there is a standing rule for all principal officers and top functionaries of the state government never to engage their security details in any domestic or unofficial engagement.”