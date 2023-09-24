NSE tasks engineers on mentorship, national development, confers fellowship on members 

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) has tasked its members on the need to mentor younger engineers with a view to contributing to national development .

President of the society, Tasiu Gidari-Wudil, gave the charge Saturday in Abuja, while conferring Fellowship Status on 142 ‘Distinguished Engineers”.

Gidari-Wudil was joined at the conferment ceremony by the Chairman, Board of Fellows/College of Fellows, Ebele Okeke.

While admonishing the new fellows on their status, he said they have automatically assumed the responsibility of being role models and mentors to younger engineers.

According to him, they will also be expected to increase their participation in NSE activities and in making valuable contributions to the growth of the society.

He said: “In addition, it is expected that you will always uphold good character and ethical values that will portray you as a worthy NSE Ambassador as you deliver value-adding services in your respective endeavours.”

This, he said, was towards bsterong the development of the nation.

Reacting to the current debate on building roads with concrete rather than asphalt, he said that though he was not a specialist in civil engineering, the choice however depended on the situations.

Gidari-Wudil.said: “Few weeks ago, a debate was sparked in the media and in engineering circles by statements made by the Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, over the preferred or most potent materials for building roads.

“Technically, we call them rigid and flexible road pavement, on the normal parlance, we call it concrete or asphalt. Each one of these has its own advantages and disadvantages.

“We in NSE are not canvassing for anyone, rather we are convening a national discourse where the professionals in highway, in materials engineering, geotechnic, civil engineering other stakeholders wil chat the way forward.

“These are choices that mostly depend on the situation that the engineer finds himself, so if we are going to go for one solution it cannot fix all.”

According to the President there are situations whereby the best option to use is concrete, while in.other situations asphalt is used.

Gidari-Wudil added: “I am not going to preempt that discourse because I am not an expert on that subject matter.”

The NSE President, however, said that the society was going to set up a committee to work out the modalities for a national discussion on the issue.

He added that it would be a holistic event with all the stakeholders in the field both in and outside the country including the Federal and States’ Ministries of Works would be invited.

Gidari-Wudil said it would be tagged ‘National Highways: Between Asphalt and Concrete’.

He said: “As a major stakeholder in infrastructure development and maintenance in Nigeria, we take interest and lend our voice to matters that concern the engineering sector and, by extension, the wellbeing of Nigerians.

“Recently, we called a press conference to release the NSE Position Paper on the proposed increase in electricity tariff by the DisCos, which generated some controversies across the country.

“Before then, there was also a press conference on flooding in Nigeria where we proffered engineering solutions to mitigate the devastating effect of flooding.”

Gidari-Wudil explained what the society wanted was an option in infrastructure that would endure and add to national development.

In her remarks, the Chairman, Board of Fellows/College of Fellows, NSE, Ebele Okeke, commended the conferees for having scaled through the procedures, adding that the process had remained very thorough but fair.

“This is why, even though the membership strength of the society is currently about 82,000, only a few percentage had been elevated to the Fellowship grade.

“Therefore, any engineer with the appellation ‘FNSE’ is always accorded appropriate recognition and privileges.

“I welcome you all to this occasion where we will interact to celebrate the new Fellows, as well as exchange ideas on how to play active roles in the infrastructural and economical growth of our dear nation,” she said.

One of the conferees, Adetunji Adenuga, Chairman, NSE, Abeokuta, Branch, said the conferment would give him more reason to be more purpose-driven in mentoring the younger generation of engineers.

Adenuga, who is also the Director, Flood and Erosion Control, Ogun Ministry of Environment, said that he would also look out for more innovations that would transform the society.

“This is especially in the areas of flood and erosion control to ensure that the country has zero ecological retardation and avert the issue of gully erosions,” he said.

Another conferee, Olalekan Lateef, Chief Engineer, National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) said he felt elated being awarded the apex honour in his profession.

He said: “Having reached the peak of my profession, i will keep mentoring young engineers and delve more into research.

“If the government will implement its Execution Order 5, that encourages the use of local content, Nigerian engineers will be engaged.”