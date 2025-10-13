NPFL: Ikorodu City edge Bendel Insurance

Ikorodu City FC secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Bendel Insurance on Sunday in a tightly contested 2025/2026 Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Match Day 8 fixture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the encounter at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan saw the Oga Boys defend their early lead with determination.

The decisive goal came in the 10th minute when new signing Folarin Temitope converted a well-worked corner routine to put Ikorodu City in front.

Folarin, who joined during the pre-season window, scored on his debut as home fans erupted in joy after the team secured all three points.

Both teams created chances in the first half, but poor finishing and strong defensive play kept the scoreline unchanged.

Insurance’s goalkeeper produced a stunning save in the 83rd minute to deny Ikorodu’s Alfred Odinaka a spectacular volley.

Bendel Insurance acting Head Coach, Baldwin Bazuaye, expressed disappointment with the result, stressing the need for fairness in domestic matches.

Bazuaye said: “It is not necessary that the home team must win.

“Matches should be fair so we can identify quality players for the national team.

“My team was not well organised in the first half, so I had to speak with them and make adjustments at the break.”

Goalscorer Folarin said he had patiently waited for his opportunity to make an impact since joining the Oga Boys.

He said: “I’ve been training and keeping fit, knowing my chance would come.

“I thank God I was ready when it did.

“I’m happy to have helped my team.

“It was a team effort, and I give all glory to God.”

Ikorodu City Head Coach, Bright Ozadegbe, described his side as a team in transition and praised their gradual improvement.

Ozadegbe said: “We are taking each match as it comes.

Also Read

“Performance is key for us, whether we score one or more goals.

“This is a new season.

“Many players left after last season, so we are building around the existing system.

“The new players need time to understand and perform effectively.

“Gradually, the performance will improve.”

With the victory, Ikorodu City FC remain ninth on the NPFL table with two wins, five draws, and one defeat.

The Oga Boys will next host league leaders Nasarawa United FC in another home fixture.