CHAI, YABATECH mark 2025 International Day of the Girl Child

The Child Health Advocacy Initiative (CHAI) in collaboration with the Girls’ Education and Skills Partnership (GESP) of Yaba College of Technology organised a special programme to commemorate the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child.

This year’s celebration of the day, which was held at the college campus, focused on the theme: “The Girl I Am, The Change I Lead.”

The event brought together students, educators, gender advocates, and development partners to promote the empowerment of girls through education, health awareness, and leadership development.

Delivering the keynote address, the Founder of CHAI, Dr. Elizabeth Lola Alonge, said the day served as an important reminder that girls are not only the leaders of tomorrow but also active change makers today.

She described girls as intelligent, creative, and capable of shaping their destinies when given access to the right opportunities.

Alonge explained that CHAI’s mission is to build confidence and capacity in young girls through mentorship, education, and personal development.

She announced the introduction of a new mentorship programme that will provide guidance and support for female students as they make academic and career choices.

She added that the focus on menstrual hygiene, adolescent nutrition, and digital literacy was deliberate, as these areas are vital to the physical, mental, and professional growth of young women.

The sessions were handled by three guest speakers who shared practical insights on health, nutrition, and use of technology as a tool for empowerment.

Dr. Alonge also presented copies of her new book, titled: “Small Business Success Handbook,” to some of the best-performing students.

She encouraged the girls to think creatively, adopt entrepreneurial mindsets, and use their talents to create value in their communities.

The foundation also presented a life long award of sponsorship to two mentors from the GESP trainees.

According to Alonge: “Your dreams are valid.

Also Read

“You have the right to learn, to lead, to create, and to shine.

“Success is not only about what you achieve for yourself, but about how you use your abilities to help others.”

Speaking at the event, Dr. Funmilayo Doherty, Director of the Centre for Grants and Research Support, Yaba College of Technology, commended CHAI and GESP for their efforts in advancing the cause of the girl child.

She described the event as a platform to reaffirm the importance of educating and equipping girls to lead purposeful lives.

Doherty said: “This event reminds us that girls are not just the leaders of tomorrow.

“They are already leading change in their schools, their communities, and across the country.

“When a girl is educated and confident, she becomes a force for transformation that uplifts everyone around her.”

The programme featured interactive discussions, mentorship introductions and a presentation of goody bags to all participating girls as a token of appreciation and encouragement.

In her closing remarks, Dr. Alonge reaffirmed CHAI’s commitment to the advancement of girls in Nigeria through continued investment in education, mentorship and health.

She encouraged the girls to remain focused, resilient and confident in their abilities.

She said: “Strong girls become strong women, and strong women build strong nations.

“When a girl rises, the world rises with her.”

The event ended with excitement and renewed commitment from participants to continue supporting the education and empowerment of the girl child.