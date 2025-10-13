2027: Gbenga Daniel canvasses support for Tinubu’s re-election

The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District and a former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, has called on Nigerians to support the re-election bid of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Otunba Daniel spoke during the Bola Ahmed Tinubu Otunba Gbenga Daniel (BATOGD) Mid-term Community Assessment and Review tour.

The tour by the representative of Ogun East Senatorial District took him to Ijebu Imushin in Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State on Sunday.

The senator cited unprecedented progress in key sectors, particularly solid minerals, as evidence of Tinubu’s administration’s commitment to Nigeria’s economic transformation.

He commended the President’s bold reforms that had repositioned the mining sector.

He explained that revenue from solid minerals had grown from N6 billion to N38 billion in just one year, saying it is a record-breaking achievement driven by efficiency, transparency, and accountability.

Daniel said: “The mining sector under President Tinubu has received greater attention and the revenue from the solid minerals sector has grown from N6 billion to N38 billion in just one year.

“This was made possible by the President’s bold declarations that the era of exporting raw minerals is over and that mining licences will only be granted to investors who commit to local processing and value addition.

“It’s a means of creating jobs for our local population and industries to ensure that prosperity derived from mining stays within Nigeria.”

Daniel urged the people of Ogun East Senatorial District to sustain their support for the ruling administration.

He stressed that continuity in leadership both at the federal and legislative levels was key to actualising long-held regional aspirations such as the creation of Ijebu/Remo State and the Ijebu Seaport project.

He added: “By God’s grace, President Tinubu will not disappoint us.

“What we’re hearing is that one new state will emerge from each geopolitical zone.

“Continuity of the President and your representatives will make this dream a reality.”

Daniel explained that the tour was not merely a political rally but a grassroots engagement mechanism designed to evaluate progress, gather feedback, and communicate federal policies directly to the people.

He listed several people-oriented interventions across Ogun East Senatorial District as some of his achievements, noting that over 4,000 residents across the senatorial district had benefitted from his eye-care programme.

He urged continued collaboration with the Federal Government and key stakeholders to transform the region’s abundant natural resources into lasting prosperity for current and future generations.