Ogun: Folawewo family sues two firms over alleged land encroachment

Young Agro Services Company and Shodesam Properties Investment Limited have been taken to court following alleged trespass on a land measuring over 47 acres in Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State by the Folawewo family.

Joined in the suit as third and fourth defendants are Director General, Bureau of Land and Survey and Attorney General of Ogun State.

The suit, dated October 3, 2025, was filed by the Folawewo Family of Baale Folawewo Compound in the Siun area Obafemi-Owode LGA.

The over 47 acres of land in contention is situated at Abomide Village, via Obadeyi Road, Opposite ImoEmulu/Day Waterman College, and stretching to the border of the present Abeokuta/Sagamu Expressway in Obafemi Owode LGA.

In the suit filed by its lawyer at the High Court of Ogun State, in Abeokuta, the state capital, the Folawewo family declared itself as the owner of the land allegedly trespassed by Young Agro Services Company.

It pointed out that among other things, the alleged trespassers bulldozed and cleared the land with all the economic crops planted.

It claimed that the trespassers also destroyed ancestral huts and shrines which had been in existence for many centuries.

It therefore sought the order of the court to set aside the purported acquisition of its land for failing to accord with the procedure for compulsory acquisition under the Land Use Act.

Also sought by the family are: “Order restraining 3rd and 4th Defendant from registering any interest over Claimants 47.246 Acres of land or 19.121 Hectares described under paragraph (a) above against the interest of the Claimants.

“A Declaration that the processing of C of O being embarked upon by the 2nd Defendant as gleaned from record at Bureau of Land, Abeokuta, is unlawful, null and void without complying with the requirements of the Land use Act which requires negotiation and payment of adequate compensation to the Claimants.

“General Damages in the sum of N2,000,000,000.00k (Two billion Naira) only against the 1st Defendant and 2nd Defendants for the act of trespass committed on Claimants land including the unlawful acts of bulldozing and clearing the land with all the economic crops planted; the destruction of their ancestral huts and shrines dating back centuries as well as the removal of surveyor beacons used in the partition of the 47.246 Acres or 19.121 Hectares of land.

“An order of Perpetual Injunction Restraining the Defendants by Themselves, Privies, Assigns, Officers, Servants and or Agents from taking any further action that will disturb the interest of Claimants over the 47.246 Acres or 19.121 hectares of land.

“N3m cost of action.”