Nollywood actress: Did I tell you that I am a virgin?

Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, has ridiculed a viral report claiming she is a virgin.

It will be recalled that a report making the rounds on social media, quoted the actress as saying: “I’m still a virgin because of my crippling social anxiety.

“I still have not been in a relationship that has gone to that level.”

The report led to a debate, with many expressing disbelief.

Actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday’s ex, Opeyemi Falegan, even reacted.

Falegan said he believes she could be telling the truth and revealed she is the type he would like to marry only if she is a virgin.

The actress slammed the report, while stating that it was false.

Etiko, who spoke mostly in Igbo dialect and English, noted that she has been receiving calls from people who are asking her to say the truth.

She also knocked Daddy Freeze for the interview he did on Instagram Live to discuss her virginity.

While noting that rather than giving her a virginity title, she should have been given a billionaire title to make her happy.

She insinuated that the media personality was a jobless old man who says mostly rubbish things.

After she finished addressing the report, she started promoting a bed spread business.