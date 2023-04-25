Buhari, Obasanjo, Gowon, others to attend Osinbajo book launch

President Muhammadu Buhari will lead other eminent Nigerian leaders to participate in a virtual launch of a book written by 25 journalists and writers in honour of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The virtual launch will now hold at 5pm on May 1, 2023 and not the earlier advertised date of April 25, 2023.

Entitled: “Osinbajo Strides,” the book chronicles the various aspects of the Vice President’s life from childhood to career, politics, family life and his service as the nation’s most impactful number two citizen.

The Foreword is written by for Head of State, General Abudulsalami Abubakar.

President Buhari is the Father of the Day at the event, while former Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon, will chair the book launch.

Other eminent Nigerians expected at the event include former President Olusegun Obasanjo; President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu; Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila; Vice President-Elect, Senator Kashim Shettima; National Chairman, All Progressives Congress, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; Chief Emeka Anyaoku; all State Governors; Senators and House of Representatives members; many captains of industry; and prominent Nigerians.

Famed author, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, will speak on the theme: “Inspiring a New Nigeria.”

Twenty five prominent journalists and writers from across the country had come together to write the book: “OSINBAJO STRIDES: Defining Moments of An Innovative Leader,” as earlier announced.

They include: Richard Akinnola, Azu Ishiekwene, Garba Mohammed, Etim Etim, Donu Kogbara, Sadiq Abdullateef, Fatima Mamman-Daura, James Akpandem, Mustapha Ogunsakin, Dayo Akintobi, Dr. Wale Adeduro, Columba Ogah, Haruna Abdullahi, Temilade Okesanjo and Arukaino Umukoro.

Others are Olaolu Beckley, Jude Zoho, Vitalis Obidiaghaa, Seun Bisuga, Seyi Gesinde, Faith Dafe-Joseph, Muritala Ayinla, Abimbola Olaniyan and Ibrahim Bature.

Jahman Anikulapo served as the Editorial Consultant for the work.

The book is essentially a collection of essays written by the journalists, writers and other persons from different walks of life.

It periscopes the Vice President’s public service since he was Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988 to date.

A blurb would be made available ahead of the public presentation.

Proceeds from the sales of the book will go to charity organisations.

The launch event is organized by PYO Collective, a nonpartisan and multicultural group of Nigerians who are interested in good governance and economic development of the country.

Its core values include ethics, professionalism, honesty and accountability and good governance.

PYO Collective promotes unity and prosperity of Nigeria, with membership drawn from across the country and includes writers of the essays in the book.