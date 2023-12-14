NNPCL’s ex-GMD dies, firm mourns

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has announced the death of a former Group Managing Director and Acting Alternate Chairman of the Board of the defunct Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Thomas Maurice Asuquo John.

The Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPCL, Olufemi O. Soneye, confirmed this development.

Soneye said John died at the age of 84.

Describing him as a quintessential administrator and oil and gas industry professional, he said John was the fifth GMD of NNPC, succeeding Dr. Aret Adams, who is also late, from April 1990 to June 1992.

He was also a Non-Executive Director, South Atlantic Petroleum; Executive Chairman, Hydropec Engineering Services Limited; and former Non-Executive Director, United Bank for Africa Plc., among other positions.

Soneye added in the statement: “On behalf of the entire NNPC Limited Management and Staff, the GCEO, Mr. Mele Kyari, extends the Company’s heartfelt condolences to his dear wife, family, friends and relatives during this very trying period.

“May his soul rest in peace.”