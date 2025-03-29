NNPC-SNEPCo Junior Tennis Champion is Nigeria’s 4th highest U-14 tennis player, rising star in Africa

Eleven-year-old Mofifoluwa Atilola is serving into the record books in lawn tennis as she rakes up titles in the sport, making her potential great within and outside Nigeria.

Mofifoluwa was among the players who competed in the annual junior tennis championship sponsored by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company Limited (SNEPCo) last year.

She won the championship and has not looked back since, also winning the 2024 CBN Junior Open U-14 and the prestigious Sapetro Futures Tennis Championship.

She made a significant impact at the inaugural FE&P Invitational Masters held at the Ikoyi Club in Lagos, further establishing her reputation as a leading contender in youth tennis.

“There hasn’t been a tournament she entered in recent years where she didn’t reach the final. Her commitment and resilience are truly remarkable,” said her father, Shina Atilola, who expressed pride in his daughter’s journey.

The tennis prodigy has captured the attention of the sports world as the 4th highest-ranked U-14 player in Nigeria and 73rd in Africa.

Her recent successes at the ITF/CAT Grade A Junior U-14 Championships held in Morocco have propelled her into the top 80 of U-14 players on the African continent.

Based in Lagos, Mofifoluwa, who is a national U-14 champion, also showcased her talent at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, Nigeria’s oldest tennis club, where she has won over 30 titles.

Her remarkable achievements have made her a beloved figure among fans and fellow athletes alike.

Her journey into tennis began at an early age, guided by her father who recognised her natural talent.

He said: “I first brought her to the tennis court over nine years ago while I was training.

“The moment she started imitating my exercises, I knew she was destined for greatness.”

Since her debut, Mofifoluwa has excelled in multiple age categories, competing in U-12, U-14, and U-16 tournaments.

Between 2021 and 2024, she claimed 23 titles, making her a dominant force in Nigerian tennis.

Mofifoluwa’s relentless pursuit of excellence has not gone unnoticed.

“She has become a role model for aspiring young athletes throughout Nigeria.

Her trademark pink shoes have become a symbol of her unique style and determination, as she trains diligently at the Lagos Lawn Tennis Club, where her skills have captivated audiences.

Atilola expressed pride in his daughter’s journey, stating: “There hasn’t been a tournament she entered in recent years where she didn’t reach the final.

“Her commitment and resilience are truly remarkable.”

This unwavering support from her family and the community has been instrumental in her development as a top athlete.

Mofifoluwa is more than just a talented tennis player.

She embodies the spirit of perseverance, ambition, and hope for Nigeria’s future in tennis.

As she sets her sights on upcoming competitions, the tennis world eagerly awaits her next steps.

For many Nigerians, Mofifoluwa represents a renewed opportunity to dream big in tennis, reminiscent of the achievements of past legends like Nduka Odizor, the highest-ever ranked Nigerian player in the sport.

With age, time, and crucial support from corporate sponsors and individuals, Mofifoluwa has the potential to bring much-needed recognition and success to Nigerian tennis.

Her journey is not just a personal triumph.

It symbolises a bright future for the sport in Nigeria, inspiring young athletes to pursue their dreams.

