The remains of a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, Prof. Humphrey Nwosu, were laid to rest on Friday in his country home in Ajalli, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that eminent Nigerians who attended the funeral at St. Marks Anglican Church, eulogised him.

In a tribute, President Bola Tinubu said Nwosu made profound contributions to Nigeria’s democracy.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, said the nation would continue to celebrate and cherish Nwosu and his achievements.

He said: “We shall continue to celebrate him because he played very vital roles in the evolution of Nigeria’s democracy and governance.

“While we were here, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation called and told me that Nwosu’s family made two requests; and after discussions, they will be granted.

“When that is done, I will communicate the outcome to your governor.

“While praying for the repose of the soul of the departed, the President encourages his family and loved ones to take solace in his indelible legacy.”

Also speaking, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State said the five South East governors would meet with President Tinubu to discuss conferring a national honour on late Nwosu.

He said” “We must learn to change our style and devise new ways of dialogue to get what we need from the government at the centre and not through fighting and attacks.

“After the funeral, we the South East Governors will meet with the President to discuss conferring a national honor on our brother, and we are confident that our request will be granted.

“For us in Anambra and the Old Aguata Union made up of the 45 communities in the three local government areas, we shall honour and celebrate our son.”

On his part, Governor Alex Otti of Abia State described late Nwosu as an icon of democracy.

Otti said: “Nigeria is celebrating an icon of our democracy and that is why I came to join my brother, Prof. Soludo, to honour this great Nigerian who wrote his name in the sand of time.

“I pray that at the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, it would be a triumph for our brother, late Prof. Humphrey Nwosu.”

NAN reports that Nwosu’s corpse, in a white casket draped with the Nigerian flag, arrived at the church at 11am.

In attendance at the ceremony were the former governors of Anambra State, including Peter Obi, and traditional rulers, among others.

Nwosu, a former Chairman of the National Electoral Commission, now Independent National Electoral Commission, died in a United States of America hospital on October 24 at 83.

Nwosu was chairman of NEC from 1989 to 1993 and oversaw the historic June 12, 1993 presidential election, which General Ibrahim Babangida annulled.

Before the ill-fated presidential election, Nwosu’s NEC had conducted the governorship and parliamentary elections.

He used an innovative, inexpensive Option A-4, in which voters queued behind the photographs of candidates of their choice at polling stations.

