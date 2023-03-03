NigeriaDecides: Group commends Nigerians over participation, good conduct 

A non-governmental organization, Education, Social and Health Mission (MESH), has joined all relevant stakeholders to congratulate Nigerians for their determination, patience and resilience displayed during last Saturday Nigeria’s Presidential and National Assembly NASS Elections.

This is contained in the statement signed by the MESH National Coordinator, Oladipupo Khadijah.

MESH, an appendage of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), observed the Continuous and Accreditation Voters System (CVAS) procedure where voters were accredited and voted at the same, time using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“Despite the long queues at some polling units, Nigerian voters demonstrated commitment to participate in the process and a strong desire to ensure their votes count. The elections leaves lessons to be learnt in strengthening our democratic processes as a country.

“MESH observers across the country gave positive report about substantial adherence to the electoral process and procedure as stipulated by the electoral legal framework. Of particular importance was the BVAS technology deployed for accreditation and voting which has worked maximally across the country with very little hitches recorded.

“Though the BVAS machine was designed to check manipulations, the technology needs to be improved to transmit election results in real time to avoid rigging in order to protect the sanctity of the election results. High percentage of female electoral officials and large turnout of female voters was observed. Security personnel showed high degree of professionalism during the election across the country.

“Logistics challenges and isolated incidents of political violence, late arrival of electoral officers, overcrowded polling units, over voting, late hour collation of results overshadowed the largely successful electoral process and impeded a substantial number of voters from participating. The inability of election officials to upload and transmit election results in real time via the BVAS machine gave room for apprehension in some quarters” the group stated.

It called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct a thorough post-elections review, so as to draw lessons and consider improving on its operations, make provision for electricity at polling units for recharging BVAS machines and light up the polling units in case the voting process runs late, and to implement the recommendations of observers groups.

MESH equally called on politicians to play by the rules guiding the Electoral process and to refrain from the use of provocative language, dissemination of misinformation, which could create political tension, divisiveness, violence and undermine the democratic progress in Nigeria.

It also urged all stakeholders especially Faith-Based Organizations to intensify voters’ education so as to reawaken and re-orientate Nigerians on the need to participate fully in the electoral process and shun violence at all costs.