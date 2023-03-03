GeneralElections:  Tinubu’s emergence, a breath of fresh air, new hope – Lawmaker

A lawmaker, Sunday Olajide, has described the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as president-elect in the just-concluded presidential election, as breath of fresh air and new hope for Nigeria.

Olajide, representing Akure South Constituency two in the Ondo State House of Assembly, said this in a statement issued Friday in Akure, the State capital.

He described Tinubu’s victory as historic and one that would usher in development in the country.

According to him, it is a massive win for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and eternal shame to the traducers of Tinubu who did everything to frustrate his presidential aspirations.

He added that the victory was well-deserved and most expected, saying that it implied that diligence, consistency and doggedness had a reward in politics.

Olajide stated that a Tinubu-led presidency would restore the lost glory of the country.

“The Asiwaju Tinubu presidency has come to give us the renewed hope for economic growth, development, improved security that will propel us to the lofty height of the dreams of our founding fathers.

“I can assure Nigerians that when Tinubu is sworn into office, it will mark the beginning of our rebirth as a nation.

“We have toiled enough as a nation and now is the time to forge a new course and ensure rapid economic recovery and development,” he said