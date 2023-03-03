NigeriaDecides: Group congratulates Tinubu, calls for youths’ representation 

The Companion-an association of Muslim men in business and professions has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his victory in the last Saturday Presidential election, urging him to prioritize competence and adequate youth representation in his cabinet

This is contained in the organization’s press release signed by its National Amir, Engr Kamil Olalekan and General Secretary, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

The group urged Tinubu to consider “national spread and adequate youth representation in the composition of his cabinet”, while praying Almighty Allaah to grant him the strength and wisdom to actualize his promised ‘Renewed Hope” harped during the recent electioneering campaign.

The Companion felicitated with all Nigerians on the successful conduct of the last weekend polls, especially for their doggedness and resilience while the results of the polls were being awaited.

“Nigerians no doubt deserve commendation for resisting all diabolical attempts at aborting the country’s democratic process amidst calls for cancellation by some disgruntled elements ” the statement said.

The group noted that the 2023 Presidential race would for long remain one of the keenly contested elections in the annals of Nigeria, going by the performances of the standard bearers of the three leading political parties.

“It needs be stressed that, that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and Peter Obi of Labour Party like the President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu won in twelve states each and secured sizeable number of votes across the country indicates that our democracy has evolved significantly” The Companion recalled.

The statement reads in part: “Much as our association lauds the electorate for their belief in democracy by coming out to speak through their votes, it decries the antics of some individuals in their brazen attempt to scuttle the process as demonstrated by the chieftains of some political parties’ zealots including a former president, among others.

“The Companion however salutes the courage mustered by the outgoing President, Muhammadu Buhari to carry out sweeping electoral reforms which culminated in the introduction of Bimodal

Voter Accreditation System BVAS and the bravery of the Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to complete the collation exercise in the face of intimidation, threats and insults.

“Aside Mr. President who works assiduously to bequeath an enduring legacy in our democracy, INEC Chairman too deserves commendation for the use of BVAS and IREV which make this year electoral process seamless.”

“The Companion took notice of the disruptive role played by some political parties chieftains and a former president who incidentally became the chief beneficiary of the annulled June 12, 1993 Presidential election, widely believed to have been won by the late business mongul, Late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, adding that the former President’s letter in the course of the collation of the 2023 Presidential election results was reminiscent of the antics of the cabal behind the heinous act perpetrated against Nigerian people about twenty years ago, that left much to be desired.

“As it turned out then, it was a call for resurrection and the nation paid dearly for the blunders committed via the then ABN contraption. Allah forbids, this present disruptive move by some political parties stalwarts and unexpectedly by a former President who ought to know the constitution better for its stabilizing provision to address all primordial issues concerning elections and other national matters, but who opted to repeat the same unpatriotic calamitous agenda.

“We advise parties dissatisfied with the result collation process and its outcome to explore the constitutional mechanism to redress their grievances instead of resulting to self help.

“While extolling the virtues and hand of fellowship extended by the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to his co-contestants Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso among others, the Muslim group enjoins them and indeed all Nigerians to rally round the President-elect in the determination to reposition the country for renewed hope for a secured and economically viable nation”.

The group reiterated that since it is only Allaah that enthrones leadership, it is expedient for Tinubu to be magnanimous in victory, while his co-contestants in the election concede defeat in the spirit of sportsmanship.

It urged all Nigerians from all political zones of the country to cooperate with, and support the chosen one, for national development.