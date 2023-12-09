Niger pledges support for NDLEA on drug-free society

Niger State Government has pledged continuous collaboration with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency to fight the menace of drug abuse in the state.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman, said this in Minna.

He stated this when he received the Zonal Commander of NDLEA Zone C, Alhaji Aliyu Yahaya on a courtesy visit in Minna.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to partner with the agency with a view to ensuring a drug-free society.

Usman urged the agency to intensify enlightenment campaign to the general public on the dangers of drug abuse and other social vices.

According to him, “the present administration is not resting on its oars in addressing fake and counterfeit drugs across the state so as to reduce addiction and abuse among youths”.

Earlier, Yahaya commended the state government for its effort in fighting drug abuse and other social vices.

He reiterated the agency’s continued commitment to providing support to the state government in its determination to rid the state of drug abuse.