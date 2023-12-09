Katsina waives Right of Way charges for telecom firms

The Katsina State Government has waived the Right of Way charges expected to be paid by telecommunication firms before laying their optic fibre in any part of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor Dikko Radda, Ibrahim Kaula, made the disclosure in a statement.

In a statement on Friday, he said the move was geared towards wooing telecom investors to the state.

He said that was sequel to the signing of an Executive Order, titled: “Right of Way charges Regulation Order 2023,” by the Governor on Friday.

The order was promulgated in exercise of the powers conferred upon the governor by Section (5)2 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

The statement added: “This order may be cited as the Right of Way (RoW) charges (Regulation) Order and shall be deemed to come into effect on December 8, 2023.

“From the commencement of the Order, charges on Right of Way (RoW) throughout the State shall be free of charge per linear metre.”

Kaula explained that the RoW charge was the levy paid to state governments for the laying of optic fibre by telecoms operators.

According to him: “Normally, the RoW charge fixed by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), is N145 let linear meter.”

He pointed out that other states charged even above that amount, but Governor Radda’s latest order had now made it free in Katsina State.

“I have no doubt that the move will soon attract investments for Katsina, especially in the areas of ICT and internet development,” Kaula stressed.