Lagos State positioned for justice sector reform — A-G

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice of Lagos State, Pedro Lawal (SAN), says the state is now positioned to initiate a justice sector reform 2024 to enhance justice administration.

He said this at an interactive session with newsmen at the Judicial Service Commission in Ikeja on Saturday.

According to him, the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is always committed to the task of ensuring that Lagos State remains a pacesetter in justice delivery.

He said the state governor had inaugurated phase two and three of a police complex at the Idimu area on Thursday in furtherance of law and order.

Lawal said the Ministry of Justice was the leader of the law and order sector of the state, which also encompassed the justice sector.

He said in 2024, the state would embark on a summit on justice sector reform to aid the justice system.

He said: “Just today, we had an interactive session with the corporate bodies, just to ensure that Lagos continues to be a sane environment for investment.

“More so, we will have a summit on justice sector reform before the end of January next year, which will involve legal practitioners, stakeholders, judges and even the private sector.

“The essence is to use the justice system, where we have effective and efficient administration of justice to drive economic activities in the state.

“This is to ensure that investments are not only protected, but are enhanced in Lagos State.

“We can be rest assured that we will have both local and foreign investors coming into Lagos.”

Lawal said the door of the Ministry of Justice would remain open to measures that could help enhance the justice system.

He added that there would be routine engagements in this regards, which would serve as a driver to an efficient justice system in the state.