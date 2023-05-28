NFF/TINGO FEDERATION CUP: Insurance, Rangers, Wolves, Plateau United reach semi finals

High-flying Bendel Insurance pipped Sunshine Stars of Akure 1-0 and Plateau United were also 1-0 winners over Kwara United as the quarter-final matches of the men’s version of this year’s NFF/TINGO Federation Cup were played on Sunday.



Lobi Stars, who defeated Bendel Insurance Feeders 3-1 in the Round of 16, lost 1-2 to Warri Wolves at the Otunba Dipo Dina Stadium in Ijebu-Ode.



Rangers International FC of Enugu is the other team in the last four, having survived the scare of Doma United to win 1-0 at the Akure Township Stadium.