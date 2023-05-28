WAFU B U20 Women Tourney: Falconets daze Burkina Dames

Two goals by Opeyemi Ajakaye and one by Flourish Sebastine steered Nigeria’s U20 girls past their Burkinabe counterparts in the final Group B match of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Women Tournament in Kumasi, Ghana on Sunday.



Ajakaye, who was top scorer for the U17 girls, Flamingos in their qualification campaign for last year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup, took her tally for the tournament in Ghana’s second city to six with well-taken strikes in the 10th and 60th minutes of the match.



Sebastine, a key player in the Falconets’ squad that reached the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup quarter-finals in Costa Rica last year, added the third with three minutes to the end at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The result merely confirms Nigeria’s leadership of the pool, as the Falconets had already qualified for the semi finals following the 7-0 defeat of Niger Republic and 6-0 hammering of Togo earlier in the tourney.



The victory took the Falconets’ tally to 16 goals in three matches without conceding any. They will confront the runner-up of Group A in the second semi-finals slated for the Baba Yara Stadium by 6.30pm on Wednesday.