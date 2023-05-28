Gusau, Sanusi extol Sunday Dare on national award of CON

President of Nigeria Football Federation, Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau and the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi have congratulated the Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Chief Sunday Akin Dare on his conferment with the national award of the prestigious Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR.



Chief Dare’s name topped the list of those conferred with the CON award, and which was released on Sunday.



“The National Award of CON conferred on Chief Sunday Dare by Mr. President goes a long way to underscore the character, diligence, competence and drive that the man brought to the job. Chief Dare worked assiduously to reposition Nigeria sports generally and posterity will be kind to him.”



On his part, NFF General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi celebrated the award of CON on the Sports Minister and stated that the strong mentality and passion that Chief Dare brought to the office remains ineffable.



“He has been a class act. We celebrate him for the award and we pray that he will continue to soar even higher in his future endeavours.”