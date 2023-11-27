New LASTMA boss to operatives: Be civil, shun corruption

The newly-appointed Acting General Manager of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Bakare Oki Olalekan, has cautioned personnel to be civil, demonstrate empathy and shun corruption in whatever guise while discharging their statutory duties on the road.

He said this when he met Comptrollers, Commanders and Zebras on his new vision and mission for the Agency.

According to a statement by the Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, Olalekan said it is a new dawn for traffic management in the state as the agency would go all out to ensure that commuters have seamless experience traveling.

He said he would not condone corruption or bribe-taking by any official, charging them to be civil when contravening traffic offenders.

He said: “The public expect a corrupt-free LASTMA that will not be collecting bribes.

“Therefore, you should be respectful and courteous even when you are apprehending an offender.

“Motorists want LASTMA that is decent and neat.

“We won’t tolerate laziness and lateness of our officers to their various duty posts.”

Olalekan stressed that the new administration would carry out a major re-organisation around the Provost/Surveillance Department for effective and efficient monitoring of activities of LASTMA personnel while on duty.

He added: “We would ensure a conducive working environment, provide elaborate training schemes for our officers to meet up with International standard and best practices in traffic management.”

While assuring of government’s commitment to the safety, welfare and right of personnel on duty, he warned the motoring public, particularly commercial bus drivers, to always obey traffic regulations as stipulated in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, 2018 (as amended).

Responding on behalf of LASTMA personnel, the Director of Operations, Peter Gbejemede, welcomed the new Acting General Manager and promised adequate loyalty to the new administration.