NEMA, NSCDC sign MoU to strengthen collaboration during disasters

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen their partnership towards improved disaster response and management.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Director-General of NEMA, Mustapha Ahmed and Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, at the NSCDC headquarters.

The Director-General of NEMA said the MoU was a step in the right direction towards better provision of safety, security and dignity of Nigerians before, during and after disasters and emergencies.

“This partnership has become imperative as we make a renewed resolve to confront the growing complexity of disaster and the attendant humanitarian outcomes in Nigeria, driven by conflicts and powered by extreme weather and climate events.

“The MoU would further drive towards a well-coordinated and stronger partnership between NEMA and the NSCDC for the management of disasters.

“Especially as we start preparation for this year’s annual floods and any possible eventuality that might arise during the upcoming general elections in Nigeria in less than a month from now.

“The Emergency Response Unit of the NSCDC has always provided a veritable opportunity for sustaining the strong mutual support and collaboration between NEMA and the NSCDC.

“Under every disaster situation, there are potential secondary hazards that require working together with the NSCDC.

“As we say at NEMA, every disaster site is a potential crime site and this underscores the need for a better relationship between NEMA and the NSCDC,” added.

He added that the agency had already provided a desk office for NSCDC at the agency’s headquarters for better liaison between the two organisations.

In his remark, the Commandant-General of NSCDC, Abubakar Audi, described the MoU as apt and germane to the mandates of NEMA and NSCDC.

He added that the partnership would further enhance the existing partnership and service delivery of the two agencies.