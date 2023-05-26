NDDC hails House of Representatives for passing N876bn budget

The Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, has commended the House of Representatives for passing the N876 billion budget of the Commission for the 2023 financial year.

Speaking in an interview at the NDDC headquarters in Port Harcourt, the Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, noted that the approval of House of Representatives Wednesday, May 24, 2023, followed that of the Senate on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

He applauded the House of Representatives for the expeditious consideration and adoption of the report of the House Committee on NDDC, chaired by Olubunmi Tunji Ojo, noting that the exercise was very expedient in order not to let the people of the region suffer from further delays.

The NDDC Chief Executive Officer said that the passage of the budget was a significant milestone in the development of the Niger Delta region. He said the budget would enable the NDDC to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to the people of the region.

He said: “We are grateful to both the Senate and the House of Representatives for their support and commitment to developing the Niger Delta region. The passage of this budget will enable us to continue providing critical infrastructure and services to our people.”

Ogbuku expressed delight that the House also approved President Muhammadu Buhari’s request for extension of the implementation period of the capital component of the 2022 budget by six months, from June to December 2023.

The NDDC boss pledged to ensure that the funds allocated in the budget were used judiciously and through due process, stating that the NDDC would work assiduously to ensure that its projects were completed on time and to the highest standards.

He declared: “We are committed to ensuring that every kobo allocated in this budget is used for its intended purpose. We will work tirelessly to ensure that our projects are completed on time and to the highest standards.”

Ogbuku also urged all stakeholders in the Niger Delta region not to relent in their support for the NDDC in its efforts to develop the region. He said that the Commission needed the support and cooperation of all stakeholders to achieve its mandate.