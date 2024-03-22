NANS condemn reports of illegal mining activities in OAU, calls for investigations

In a firm statement, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called for investigations into the alarming reports of illegal mining activities within the premises of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by President of the NANS Senate, Comrade Ekundina Segun Elvis, in Abuja.

According to the statement, NANS condemned the alleged illegal mining at the university, urging all relevant stakeholders to take decisive action in addressing the situation.

The statement read: “As the apex body representing Nigerian students nationwide, we stand in solidarity with our fellow students and members of the university community who are directly impacted by these illicit operations.

Also Read:

“The recent revelations regarding illegal mining activities near the university’s staff quarters and vital water sources pose a significant threat to the safety, health, and well-being of thousands of students, faculty, and staff members.

“The intrusion of mining activities into the university campus disrupts the sanctity of academia and jeopardizes the pursuit of knowledge and enlightenment that universities are meant to foster.

“We condemn, in the strongest terms possible, the flagrant disregard for environmental regulations and the potential complicity of certain individuals or groups in facilitating these illegal mining operations.

“The recent tragedy at Bodija, Ibadan, which resulted in loss of lives, injuries, and extensive property damage, serves as a stark reminder of the dangers posed by such activities.

“We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and urge swift and thorough investigations into the incident to ensure that justice is served.

“The situation at OAU demands urgent attention and decisive action from all relevant stakeholders. We call upon the university management to prioritize the safety and well-being of the campus community by taking immediate steps to halt these illegal activities and hold accountable those responsible.

“Additionally, we urge the Federal Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Solid Minerals, and other concerned agencies to launch a comprehensive investigation into the matter and ensure that perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Furthermore, we appeal to international organisations to lend their support and expertise in addressing this pressing issue, which not only threatens the local community but also has broader implications for environmental sustainability and public health.

“It is imperative that we work together to safeguard our universities as bastions of knowledge and progress, free from the scourge of illegal mining and other detrimental activities.

“NANS National remains committed to advocating for the rights and welfare of Nigerian students and will continue to monitor the situation at OAU closely.

“We urge all stakeholders to join hands in protecting our educational institutions and preserving the future of our nation.