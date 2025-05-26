My children who benefited from Kalu’s free education in Abia now doctors, lawyers  — Cleric

Popular Abia State cleric, Rev. Chika Ubani, has hailed former Abia State Governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, for his transformative impact on education, revealing that his four children, who benefited from Kalu’s free education policy, are now successful doctors and lawyers.

According to him: “Some of them are now practising in the United States of America and the United Kingdom, all thanks to the opportunity Kalu gave us.”

Rev. Ubani described Kalu as a “lover of education” who remains committed to human capital development, even as a serving senator.

“Dr. Kalu is still investing in education as a senator, awarding scholarships and supporting educational initiatives across Nigeria. He is a true icon of hope who led Abia in the right direction,” the cleric added.

He emphasised the progress made under Kalu’s leadership from 1999 to 2007, calling him a natural-born leader who provided unprecedented governance.

“Abia flourished under the leadership of Orji Uzor Kalu,” he said.

“My four children are where they are today because he gave them and many others the gift of education.”

Ubani also cautioned against narratives that paint Abia’s governance in a negative light.

“It is unacceptable to describe governance in Abia as wasteful for 24 years,” he said.

“Governance is continuity; we expected his successors to continue from where he stopped like what Governor Otti is trying to do now.”

He recalled Kalu’s national acclaim, stating, “We were all here when Obasanjo tagged Kalu as the action governor—when he saw his developmental strides in few months in office. Abia witnessed massive changes in all sectors that even forced people to relocate from other cities to Aba.”

Further highlighting Kalu’s widespread support, Ubani noted, “Are you forgetting that even Ohanaeze Ndigbo adopted Kalu as its presidential candidate in 2007? If Kalu had failed, would the apex body of the Igbo sociopolitical group have adopted him?”

The cleric praised Kalu’s landmark achievements in infrastructure and security, especially in Aba. “He recovered most parts of Aba from infrastructural decay,” Ubani said. “He also established an indigenous security outfit — the Bakassi Boys — that restored peace in a city once overwhelmed by crime. Till date, we are yet to see a more effective vigilante group in Nigeria.”

He concluded by emphasising the legacy Kalu left behind: “During his time, OUK was rated as the best-performing governor and Abia was the most celebrated state in terms of infrastructural development after Lagos. He truly earned the moniker ‘Action Governor’ because of the real results he delivered.”

