Solution-driven measures to curb rising costs of essential services, by Wahab Shittu

The costs of passports, driver’s licenses, and other essential services have increased significantly over the past two years under President Bola Tinubu’s administration. The government attributed to necessary economic reforms, which are aimed at streamlining public services to boost efficiency for the economic benefits of all.

Many lament that the prices of basic commodities and essential services have doubled or, in some cases, tripled without any sign of relief in sight.In the last year, different federal agencies have increased the costs of obtaining essential government-issued documents, including international passports, driver’s licenses, vehicle number plates and corrections to National Identification Number (NIN) data.

This intervention seeks not only to highlight the pains of these increases in essential services, but to map out strategies to minimize the hardships on the populace. The approach is to draw from a pool of comparative perspectives to enhance the quality of government policies and regulations in solving the problems associated with these increases in the cost of essential services.

These increments are often justified by government agencies as “adjustments to reflect operational costs.”

These developments, many say, are placing an unbearable burden on the average citizen, already struggling with stagnant incomes, unemployment, and inflation.

Despite the increased fees, applicants also face long wait times and bureaucracy, deepening frustration among citizens who rely on these documents for travel, banking, and access to digital services.

Obtaining essential documents such as international passports and driver’s licenses has become notoriously difficult, with processing times often stretching into weeks or even months despite full payment.

Many Nigerians, who lamented the high cost of obtaining these documents, alleged that some officials exploit the delays to run rackets, prioritizing issuance for the highest bidders.

Revised fees for services

One of the most pressing concerns is the skyrocketing price of petrol. In May 2023, the price of petrol stood at N195 per litre.

By October 2024, it had surged to N1,030, making an increase of about 488 per cent.

Although the price currently hovers around N910 to N930 at NNPC retail outlets, depending on the location, the spike has had a cascading effect on transportation, food prices, and other essential goods and services across the country.

Equally alarming is the hike in electricity tariffs. In April 2024, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved a 240 per cent increase for Band A customers.

This saw electricity rates shoot up from N68 per kilowatt-hour to N225 per kilowatt-hour. The government argues that the increment is necessary to ensure improved service delivery and sustainability in the power sector.

Similarly, the telecommunications services have also become more expensive.

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50 per cent increase in tariffs following requests from telecom operators who cited rising operational costs.

The average cost of calls rose from N11 to N16.5 per minute, while the price of 1GB of data jumped from N287.50 to N431.25. SMS charges were also increased from N4 to N6.

Presently, the minimum cost for a monthly data subscription across major network providers such as MTN, Airtel, Glo, and 9mobile is N1,000, a development that has hit students, small business owners, and digital entrepreneurs particularly hard.

In the transport sector, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), in collaboration with the Joint Tax Board, recently announced a revised fee structure for driver’s licenses and vehicle number plates, effective from June 8, 2025.

The standard private and commercial vehicle number plates now cost N30,000, up from the previous N18,750. Fancy number plates now cost N400,000, double the old price of N200,000.

Articulated vehicle plates have increased from N30,000 to N90,000, while motorcycle plates rose from N5,000 to N12,000.

The cost of obtaining a standard three-year driver’s license now stands at N15,000, up from N10,000, while the five-year option increased from N15,000 to N21,000.

Similarly, obtaining or modifying a National Identity Number (NIN) has become more expensive. The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) increased the fee for correcting date of birth information on its database from N16,340 to N28,574, a 75 per cent rise.

Other forms of data modification, such as changes to names or addresses, now attract a fee of N2,000 per transaction, up from N1,522. Reissuance of the NIN slip now costs N600, up from N500.

NIMC says the price review, coming after over a decade, is meant to align with current operational costs and industry standards.

The Nigerian Immigration Service also reviewed the cost of international passports upward. The 32-page booklet with a five-year validity now costs N50,000, up from N35,000, while the 64-page booklet with a ten-year validity rose from N70,000 to N100,000.

In an official statement, the Immigration Service said the adjustment was necessary to maintain the quality and integrity of the Nigerian passport.

This means that Nigerians have witnessed increases in the cost of essential services and commodities, with petrol prices soaring by 488%, electricity tariffs up by 240%, telecom charges rising by 50%, vehicle number plate fees climbing as high as 200%, NIN modification costs increasing by up to 75%, and international passport fees jumping by over 42%, a wave of hikes that has deepened the financial strain on ordinary citizens nationwide.

The government insists that these changes are part of broader economic reforms aimed at reducing subsidies and enhancing service efficiency.

But citizens said the rising costs of essential services are coming at a time when many Nigerian workers are still struggling to earn a living wage.

In comparison, we searched for a few countries in Africa to sample the cost of these products and services in the past two years. Here is what we found in Ghana, the Republic of Benin and South Africa.

Ghana:

International Passports:

The cost for a standard 32-page passport booklet was reduced from GH¢500 to GH¢350.

· Driver’s Licenses:

You would need to contact the Ghana Roads Authority or local offices for current pricing.

· Data Plans:

You should contact your mobile service provider directly for current pricing and offerings.

Republic of Benin:

International Passports:

Information on passport costs is not readily available. Contact the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Benin or their consulates for current pricing.

Driver’s Licenses:

Information on driver’s licenses is not readily available. You would need to contact the relevant authorities in Benin.

Data Plans:

Contact your mobile service provider in Benin for current data plan options and prices.

South Africa:

International Passports: The basic adult passport cost is R600.

The basic adult passport cost is R600. Driver’s Licenses: The cost of a driver’s license is not readily available. You’d need to contact the South African Department of Transport.

The cost of a driver’s license is not readily available. You’d need to contact the South African Department of Transport. Data Plans: Contact your mobile service provider for current data plan options and prices.

Regulation in Nigeria plays a direct and often decisive role in setting how much you pay for a passport. Here’s how:

1. Statutory Fee-Setting Authority

Under the Immigration Act and the accompanying Immigration Regulations, the Federal Government (via the Federal Executive Council) has exclusive power to fix passport fees. Those rates are then gazetted and enforced by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS). Any change up or down requires formal approval at the highest level.

2. Recent Fee Review

In August 2024, the Federal Government approved a substantial increase effective September 1, 2024:

The 32-page e-passport (5-year validity) rose from ₦35,000 to ₦50,000.

The 64-page booklet (10-year validity) jumped from ₦70,000 to ₦100,000.

Nairametrics

That change illustrates how the regulatory pipeline from proposal by the NIS, through FEC approval, to gazetting directly drives what citizens pay at the counter.

3. Diaspora and Forex-Linked Pricing

Passport fees for Nigerians abroad remain denominated in US dollars (e.g. US$ 130 for a 32-page, 5-year passport) and are set by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in conjunction with NIS. Because those rates are fixed in USD, Central Bank foreign-exchange policy (and the Naira’s market value) can make “local-equivalent” costs swing wildly, even though the USD amount itself is unchanged

Naira metrics

4. Concession Arrangements & Service-Charge Layers

Beyond the “official” gazetted fee, NIS has outsourced biometric capture and data processing to private concessionaires. While this PPP model streamlines operations, the concession agreement’s cost-recovery provisions are built into the published rates, meaning you’re effectively paying the concessionaire’s margin as part of that ₦50,000/₦100,000

In conclusion, though the government of Nigeria attributed the increases as part of the efforts to maintain quality and integrity of these services, as well as to align with current operational costs and industry standards, however, Nigerians have expressed frustration over the rising cost of living and the impact of these increases on their livelihoods.

We urge the government to stem the tide of these increases in the interest of the common man. Admittedly, this government is making efforts through sustained reforms. However, our policymakers need to do more to cushion the effects on the common people.

Key Problem Highlighted

1. Passport Fees Are Ballooning without Service Gains

o The 5-year, 32-page passport jumped 42.9% (₦ 35,000 → ₦ 50,000), and the 10-year, 64-page book rose 42.9% (₦ 70,000 → ₦ 100,000) in just two years, yet applicants still face multi-week backlogs.

o There’s no evidence in the article that turnaround times or fraud-prevention measures improved commensurately.

2. Driver’s License Costs Outpace Inflation

o A standard 3-year license went from ₦ 10,000 to ₦ 15,000 (+50%), and the 5-year license from ₦ 15,000 to ₦ 21,000 (+40%).

o Yet the write-up still reports long queues and manual renewals, suggesting fees are not buying better digital or process efficiencies.

3. Vehicle Plate Charges Are Wildly Inconsistent

o Articulated-vehicle plates surged from ₦30,000 to ₦90,000 (+200%); motorcycle plates from ₦5,000 to ₦12,000 (+140%).

o Such razor-blade pricing spikes appear arbitrary and are never justified by higher production or enforcement costs.

4. Petrol and Electricity Hikes Spill Over

o Petrol shot up ~488% (₦195 → ₦1 030) in 2023–24; electricity tariffs +240% for Band A users.

o These fuel/power cost shocks feed directly into every government service (including printing and logistics), yet the article never links those macro-drivers back to each specific fee.

5. NIN Data Corrections Are Fee-Trapped

o The piece notes “increases” in NIN corrections but gives no figures, leaving citizens unable to budget for vital identity updates.

6. Diaspora Pricing Volatility

o Passport fees abroad are fixed in USD, but Naira-equivalent costs swing violently with forex ratesyet there’s no hedging or soft-landing mechanism detailed.

7. Concessionaire Margins Buried in Official Rates

o Biometric-capture and printing are outsourced, but the article never breaks out how much of the ₦50 000/₦100 000 officially covers private-sector mark-ups.

8. Comparative Data Gaps

o For Ghana and Benin, passport and license costs are incomplete or missing (“contact local authorities”), so there’s no solid basis for true regional benchmarking.

Together, these points show a pattern of steep, poorly justified fee increases across every essential document and utility, opaque cost structures, and a lack of proportional service improvements,all of which heap undue burden on Nigerians at home and abroad.

Solutions to the Problems

Highlighted below is a plan for addressing the escalating costs of passports and related documents in Nigeria, divided into three parts: (1) key factors for reform, (2) examples from other countries, and (3) how to implement these strategies locally.

1. Reform Levers for Nigeria

1. Transparent Cost-Breakdown and Oversight

o Develop detailed line-item budgets for each specific service, including biometrics processing, printing services, and logistics operations, ensuring transparency in financial allocations and enabling easier tracking of expenditures.

o Grant the Public Procurement Bureau and the National Assembly the authority to conduct thorough reviews of concessionaire profit margins, establishing guidelines to ensure that these margins are capped at reasonable levels to protect public interest and prevent excessive profits.

o Institute annual comprehensive “price-performance” audits that evaluate the relationship between service fees and the actual operating costs incurred. This mandate will ensure that the pricing structures for services remain competitive and reflective of true expenses, fostering accountability and efficiency in public service operations.

2. Digital End-to-End Processing

o Enhance the functionality of the Online Passport Renewal Portal to accommodate first-time applicants, incorporating features such as electronic payment options and the ability to upload necessary documentation directly through the platform. This expansion will streamline the application process for newcomers seeking their initial passport.

o Integrate the databases of the National Identity Scheme (NIS), the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to automatically populate application forms. This linkage will significantly reduce the need for redundant data entry, leading to decreased operational costs for staff and shorter waiting times for applicants. By ensuring that essential information is readily available, we can create a more efficient and user-friendly application experience.

3. Means-Testing and Tiered Pricing

o Introduce a “social-tariff” discount program that provides significant reductions ranging from 30% to 50% off standard rates. This initiative will specifically target vulnerable groups, including students pursuing their education, pensioners living on fixed incomes, low-income individuals who may struggle to afford typical service fees, and persons with disabilities who face additional challenges. By implementing these discounts, we aim to improve accessibility and support for these important segments of our community.

o Maintain the full fee structure for business travellers and those utilizing high-volume “expedited” services. This approach is designed to create a cross-subsidization model where the higher fees charged to these customers help offset the costs associated with providing concessions to those in the discounted categories. By ensuring that business clients and high-volume users continue to contribute at their full capacity, we can sustain the financial viability of our discount offerings.

4. Competitive Concessioning

o It is advisable to re-tender biometric capture and printing contracts every 3 to 5 years. Implementing a transparent e-bidding process can help drive down unit costs effectively.

o Additionally, introducing service-level agreements (SLAs) can ensure accountability, with penalties imposed for any delays or data breaches.

5. Legislative “Sunset” & Review Clauses

o Amend the Immigration Act to require any fee hike to include a “sunset” after 2 years unless re-approved by the FEC, plus a two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

o This ensures periodic legislative scrutiny, not just executive fiat.

2. Lessons from Other Jurisdictions

Country Initiative Impact & Notes Ghana Slashed 32-page passport fee from GH¢500 → GH¢350 Used cross-subsidy from visa-processing; mobile money payments cut overheads South Africa Flat R 600 fee for adult passports; online renewals only R 400 Encouraged digital uptake; reduced foot-traffic by 30% in the first year India Aadhaar-linked applications: “Digital Driving Licence” app Automated background checks, eliminated printing costs,and mobile QR licenses accepted nationwide UK Online passport renewals £75 vs. £85 in-office; 10-year validity Incentivises digital, longer-term booklets; fewer renewals, less admin load

3. Applying These in Nigeria

Cross-subsidy Model :

Nigeria can earmark a small surcharge on visa-on-arrival or ECOWAS travel docs (which still have inflows) to subsidize ordinary passports, mirroring Ghana’s approach.

: Nigeria can earmark a small surcharge on visa-on-arrival or ECOWAS travel docs (which still have inflows) to subsidize ordinary passports, mirroring Ghana’s approach. Digital-First Platform :

Build an integrated “MyGov.ID” portal that handles NIN, passport, driver’s license and vehicle registration in a single workflow. Roll out mobile apps with QR-based licences (as in India) to cut printing and reissuance costs.

: Build an integrated “MyGov.ID” portal that handles NIN, passport, driver’s license and vehicle registration in a single workflow. Roll out mobile apps with QR-based licences (as in India) to cut printing and reissuance costs. Means-Testing Framework :

Use NIMC’s wealth index or tax records to automatically flag eligible concession-rate applicants. Publish annual eligibility thresholds to keep the system fair and transparent.

: Use NIMC’s wealth index or tax records to automatically flag eligible concession-rate applicants. Publish annual eligibility thresholds to keep the system fair and transparent. Competitive Procurement & SLA Enforcement :

Rebid the NIS concession every 3 years, mandating open dashboards showing real-time application backlogs and uptime statistics. Include penalty clauses that claw back fees if the 48-hour turnaround promise isn’t met.

: Rebid the NIS concession every 3 years, mandating open dashboards showing real-time application backlogs and uptime statistics. Include penalty clauses that claw back fees if the 48-hour turnaround promise isn’t met. Legislative Guardrails:

Introduce in Parliament an amendment requiring all passport‐fee changes to be accompanied by a Regulatory Impact Assessment (RIA) and a built-in sunset clause after 24 months, enforceable by judicial review if ignored.

Bottom Line:

By combining digital innovation, targeted subsidies, robust oversight, and periodic legislative reviews, Nigeria can curb spiralling fees, slash wait times, and restore public trustwhile still fully covering genuine operational costs.

. Dr. Wahab Shittu is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria

