MultiChoice increases prices for DStv, GOtv + New prices

MultiChoice Nigeria, operators of DStv and GOtv, has announced a price increase for its packages.

The new prices, set to take effect on November 6, 2023, come five months after its last price upward review.

The operators revealed this development in a statement to its subscribers, saying it was forced to adjust the prices following “rising costs in all aspects of our business, including content acquisition, infrastructure maintenance, and operating expenses”.

New prices for DStv packages

Premium: N29,500 (+20%)

Compact+: N19,800 (+19%)

Compact: N12,500 (+19%)

Confam: N7,400 (+19%)

Yanga: N4,200 (+20%)

New prices for GOtv packages

Supa Plus: N12,500 (+19%)

Supa: N7,600 (+19%)

Max: N5,700 (+19%)

Jolli: N3,950 (+19%)

Jinja: N2,700 (+20%).