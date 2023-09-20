Military Commander visits wounded soldiers in Jos

Major General Abdusalam Abubakar, the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, has visited some wounded soldiers currently undergoing treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital, Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Captain James Oya, the Media Officer of OPSH, confirmed the development in a statement he issued on Wednesday.

He said the affected personnel were those wounded in the ongoing Special Operation Hakorin Damisa IV.

Oya said Abubakar had during the visit promised to foot the soldiers’ hospital bills and extended the sympathy of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, to them.

The Commander, who doubles as the General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba, Jos, reiterated the commitment of the military authority towards the welfare of soldiers and their families.

He insisted that welfare remained the best gift any commander could give his soldiers.

He said: “We want to assure these wounded personnel of adequate medical treatment that will enable speedy recovery from the injuries sustained.

Also Read:

“The nation is proud of their selfless service and sacrifices towards ensuring a peaceful Plateau and the nation in general.

“The COAS, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, has directed that the wounded heroes get comprehensive medical care, including further medical therapy overseas, if the need arises.”