Oborevwori approves palliatives for students

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State has approved a 25 percent reduction in the acceptance fees payable in the four state-owned universities as part of palliatives for students.

The approval was contained in a statement by Oborevwori’s Chief Press Secretary, Festus Ahon, on Wednesday in Asaba.

According to him, the reduction in the acceptance fee is in line with measures taken by the Delta State Government to cushion the effects of the petrol subsidy removal on citizens.

The statement said: “The 25 per cent reduction is for new students at the Delta State University, Abraka; Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro; University of Delta, Agbor and the Dennis Osadebay University, Anwai-Asaba.

“The governor had earlier approved the payment of N10,000 to workers for three months and payment of N5.522bn to 50,196 workers as promotion arrears as palliatives to civil servants across the state.

“This is in addition to the Governor approving three working days rotational scheme for civil servants on Salary Grade levels 1-14.

“While staff members on SGL 15 and above are to work out what is convenient for them in their respective MDAs, thereby ensuring that essential services remain uninterrupted.

“2,000 primary school teaching and non-teaching staff members are being recruited in 22 out of the 25 local government areas in the state.”

The statement said that the state government had earmarked N10 billion, over 17,000 bags of rice and over 64,000 bags of maize all in 50kgs as palliatives for the less privileged, the poor, persons with disabilities and the aged in the society.

“All these efforts were geared at cushioning the effect of fuel subsidy removal on citizens of the State,” the statement added.