Ondo Deputy Governor denies resigning as Assembly gathers signatures to impeach him

The Ondo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has refuted reports that he has resigned from his position.

This was as information emerged that no fewer than 23 legislators have appended their signatures to impeach him.

A pre-signed resignation allegedly endorsed by Ayedatiwa was seen all over the social media on Wednesday.

However, the Deputy Governor in a statement he personally signed, also on Wednesday, denied ever signing such a resignation letter.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a rumour of a purported pre-signed resignation letter, signed by me, being circulated in the public domain.

“I wish to state that I, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State have not, do not intend and will not sign/author any letter resigning my position as the duly elected Deputy Governor in a joint ticket with my principal the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN,CON.

“I took an oath the day I was sworn in along with Mr. Governor on February 24th, 2021 to protect the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on a four (4) year mandate which terminates on February 23rd, 2025.

“I remain loyal to my Principal and I stand by the oath I took with the Bible to run the full cycle of the four year tenure with Mr. Governor.

“To this end I urge the people of Ondo State, the State Assembly and the general public to disregard such letter now and in the future.”

Despite an initial denial by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladeji, and the Majority Leader, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, that there was no. move to impeach Ayetidawa, sources in Akure, the Ondo State capital, told newsmen that the impeachment move was progressing.

Oladiji had before now said: “There’s no underground plot to impeach the Deputy Governor.

“There is nothing like that.

“You know the social media can write anything they like, but it is not true.

“Nothing like that is going on.

“As I am talking to you, I’m in Abuja for the Speakers’ conference.

“So, there is nothing like that.”

Corroborating the Speaker, Ogunmolasuyi also said the rumour should be ignored.

He said: “Nobody is plotting any move to impeach the Deputy Governor.

“We are busy with what will bring development to the state.

“What is of importance to us is to carry out our duties.”

However, 23 out of the 26 members of the Assembly are said to have signed the impeachment notice.

The grounds for the move to impeach Aiyedatiwa are said to be alleged gross misuse of office.

It was alleged that while he was the Acting Governor when Governor Rotimi Akeredolu was away in Germany on medical vacation, he reportedly approved N300 million for the purchase of a bulletproof SUV for his personal use.

Also Read:

The money was alleged to have been sourced from the N2 billion the Federal Government released to the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory as palliatives.

There have been reported rifts between Akeredolu and Aiyedatiwa over some issues while the Governor was away for three months on medical vacation.

This was said to have resulted in Akeredolu sacking all members of the media team of the Deputy Governor.