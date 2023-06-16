Messi scores fastest career goal as Argentina beat Australia

Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career in Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Australia.

Argentina travelled to the Workers’ Stadium in Beijing for a rematch of their 2022 World Cup clash with the Socceroos.

Messi, who was playing his first game since announcing his move to Inter Miami, needed just 80 seconds to get his country off the mark in the friendly encounter.

The 35-year-old received the ball from Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the box, before curling an unstoppable effort into the top corner.

The sublime strike was the fastest goal that he has scored in his career, beating his previous best of 127 seconds in Barcelona’s Champions League last-16 tie against Chelsea in March 2018.

After marking his 175th international appearance with a memorable goal, Messi has now scored in each possible minute of regulation time apart from the opening 60 seconds.

The Argentine is also enjoying the longest goalscoring streak of his international career, having found the net in his last seven appearances for his country.

The world champions went on to grab a second goal in the 68th minute through German Pezzella, who produced a powerful header from Rodrigo De Paul’s cross.

There was also time in the contest for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho to come off the bench to make his international debut.

Messi, meanwhile, has admitted that he does not expect to play at the 2026 World Cup where Argentina will look to defend their title.

After extending their unbeaten run to nine matches with a 2-0 win over the Socceroos, Argentina will travel to Jakarta for a friendly against Indonesia on Monday.