Messi: PSG adaptation was more difficult than I expected

Argentina attacker Lionel Messi has admitted that he found his adaptation to life with Paris Saint-Germain more difficult than he expected.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was forced to bid a tearful farewell to Barcelona in 2021 owing to their financial problems and joined PSG on an initial two-year deal.

Despite his sensational numbers in La Liga, Messi found the going tougher at the Parc des Princes and only found the back of the net six times in his debut season in Ligue 1.

The 36-year-old still provided 15 assists as PSG clinched the top-flight title, though, and he found his feet under Christophe Galtier with 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 matches across all tournaments.

PSG and Messi were believed to have been close to reaching an agreement over a contract extension over the winter, but the South American is now confirmed to be departing on a free transfer to Inter Miami.

During the latter stages of his PSG career, a portion of the Parisiens’ fanbase gave Messi a frosty reception on matchdays, and he admitted that there was a “disconnect” between himself and the supporters after a challenging period of adjustment.

“The truth is, it was a very difficult adaptation, much more than I expected,” Messi said in a recent interview with beIN Sports. “Despite having people I knew in the locker room and having a relationship with them, it was difficult to adapt to the new change, arriving late and not having a pre-season.

“Well, adapting to the new club, to a new way of playing, to my new teammates, to the city at first was very difficult for me and my whole family.”

Messi’s relationship with the club’s supporters became strained after he took an unauthorised commercial trip to Saudi Arabia following a 3-1 home loss to Lorient, and he was subsequently fined and suspended by the PSG hierarchy.

The attacker’s suspension was lifted after he issued a public apology to the club and his teammates on social media, but he was still the subject of jeers from the home crowd at the Parc des Princes.

Commenting on his relationship with the PSG fans, Messi added: “I think that from the beginning, it was something very nice, like the reception, which I said many times.

“Then, people started treating me differently, a part of the public of Paris. I think the vast majority continue to see me and treat me as at the beginning but there was a disconnect with a large part of the Paris fans, which obviously was not my intention, far from it.

“It happened like that as had previously happened with [teammates Kylian] Mbappe and Neymar as well. And I know it’s their way to act but alas. I stay with all the people who respected me, as I’d always respected everyone since I arrived and it’s nothing more than an anecdote.”

Messi departs PSG with a record of 32 goals and 35 assists in 75 matches, ending the 2022-23 season with a league-high 16 assists in the French top flight.

