Management speaks as fire guts Ayefele’s Fresh FM studio

The management of popular Ibadan, Oyo State radio station owned by gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, Fresh FM, located around the Challenge area, has reacted to the fire that razed its studio on Friday night.

The News Agency of Nigeria gathered the fire started in the station at about 8pm, as confirmed by the Chairman of Oyo State Fire Services, Morouf Akinwande.

Akinwande said the agency’s personnel were deployed to the scene and successfully extinguished the fire.

He added that more details on the incident would be provided later.

The management of the station in a statement signed by Samson Akindele, Group Head of Corporate Affairs, Fresh FM Nigeria and Yinka Ayefele Limited, disclosed that the inferno affected key facilities, including the studios of Fresh 105.9 FM and Blast 98.3 FM.

Other adjoining offices such as the newsroom, transmitter/server room, and broadcasting equipment were also damaged.

Akindele said initial efforts by staff to extinguish the fire with in-house facilities were unsuccessful before professional firefighters arrived at the scene.

He said the extent of the damage and the cause of the incident had not yet been determined.

The statement said: “We can’t immediately quantify the extent of the damage caused by the devastating inferno, the cause of which is also yet to be ascertained presently.”

The management of Fresh FM expressed gratitude to residents, passersby, and officials of the Oyo State Fire Service for their swift response in containing the situation.

