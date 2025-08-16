EPL: Liverpool edge Bournemouth in six-goal opener

Liverpool opened their Premier League title defence with a 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in an emotional night at Anfield on Friday.

The match began with a poignant tribute to late forward Diogo Jota and his brother, André Silva, with fans observing a heartfelt 20th-minute applause.

New signing Hugo Ekitike marked his debut in style, firing home in the 37th minute after a swift attacking move involving Dominik Szoboszlai.

Shortly after the restart, Cody Gakpo doubled Liverpool’s advantage, finishing neatly from Ekitike’s precise pass to make it 2-0.

Bournemouth refused to fold, and Antoine Semenyo reduced the deficit in the 64th minute with a cool finish from a counterattack.

Twelve minutes later, Semenyo struck again, weaving through Liverpool’s defence before driving a powerful shot past Alisson to level the match.

Liverpool responded late, with substitute Federico Chiesa volleying in from close range in the 88th minute to restore their lead.

In stoppage time, Mohamed Salah sealed the win with a fierce strike, extending his record as the Premier League’s top scorer on opening days.

The evening was briefly marred by an incident in which Semenyo reported racial abuse from the stands, prompting officials to pause the match.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot praised his team’s resilience, highlighting Ekitike’s impact and the collective spirit in honouring Jota’s memory.

Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola commended Semenyo’s performance but admitted defensive lapses proved costly in the closing stages.

The win ensures Liverpool start their campaign with momentum, combining attacking flair with emotional resolve in a fixture that will be long remembered for its intensity and sentiment.

