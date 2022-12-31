Man United consider January move for Tammy Abraham

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up a January move for Roma attacker Tammy Abraham.

Having failed to impress on a consistent basis at Chelsea, the England international made the move to the Giallorossi in 2021 to rediscover his goalscoring touch.

Abraham hit 27 goals and five assists from 53 games in his debut season under Jose Mourinho, including nine games in the Europa Conference League to help Roma win the continental title.

The 25-year-old has struggled to hit the same heights this season, though, managing just four goals and two assists from 20 appearances in Serie A and the Europa League.

Abraham still has three-and-a-half years left on his contract with the Italian giants, but he has been strongly linked with a return to the Premier League after making a name for himself in Italy.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United are hoping to strike a deal for Abraham during the winter window as Erik ten Hag aims to strengthen his attacking options.

The report claims that the Englishman has been earmarked as one of Ten Hag’s top targets, and despite his contract situation, Roma could be forced into a sale to boost their own transfer funds.

Furthermore, Abraham is thought to be open to a return to his homeland in order to catch the eye of Gareth Southgate, who left the attacker out of his squad for the 2022 World Cup.

Should the Red Devils’ pursuit of Abraham in January fail to bear fruit, they could try again in the summer, but Arsenal, Aston Villa and former club Chelsea are also attentive to the situation.

Abraham’s total for Roma now stands at 31 goals and seven assists from 73 outings in all competitions, and he could arrive at Old Trafford as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old’s contract was terminated by mutual consent after he launched a scathing attack on Man United in an interview with Piers Morgan, and he has since joined Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr.

Ronaldo’s exit has left Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford as Ten Hag’s chief options through the centre, and the Dutchman has affirmed that any January arrivals must satisfy the club’s ‘sporting and financial criteria’.

“We need good players. Not only numbers, you need quality players to cover that and also that you need competition. And you need also that you can make tactical choices,” Ten Hag told the media on Friday.

“So, we are looking for the right player for our squad and has to match our sporting criteria but also our financial criteria.”