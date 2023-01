Friends, associates, mentees to celebrate renowned historian, Prof. Toyin Falola, at 70

Friends, family and associates will tomorrow, Sunday, celebrate Toyin Falola, one of the Africa’s greatest historians, on the occasion of his 70th birthday.

The virtual event according to a press release is being put together by friends, family and mentees of the revered historian – to celebrate a man who has significantly contributed to enriching the lives of many people in several ways.

The celebration will take place on 1 January at 3 pm Nigerian Time (6 am PT/8 am CST/9 am EST).

Friends, mentees, associates and admirers of Falola are invited to join the event by connecting to the Zoom platform ( https://us02web.zoom.us/j/ 9986460936?pwd= YXpIUDZ3MDJLRkduZ2xWamcvUDVQUT 09 ) with meeting ID (998 646 0936) and passcode ( [email protected] ).

They can also join via the YouTube link https://youtube.com/@ TheToyinFalolaInterviews

According to organisers, the event will feature tributes by eminent Nigerians, including former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Dosumu Awolowo, Richard Joseph, Bisi Fayemi, Michael Vickers, among others.