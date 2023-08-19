Man City to go head-to-head with Spurs for Eberechi Eze

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze this summer, given that they are unable to land Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

The 25-year-old enjoyed his most productive campaign for the Eagles since making the switch from Queens Park Rangers in August 2020, scoring 10 goals and providing four assists in the 2023-23 league term.

Eze received international recognition for his performances at Selhurst Park, earning his first England call-up in June, making his debut for the Three Lions in a 4-0 win against Malta in European Championship qualifying.

The midfielder has played 94 times for Palace over a three-year period, scoring 15 goals and helping the club to further consolidate their standing as a top-flight team.

According to The Independent, Manchester City are set to battle it out with Tottenham Hotspur for the signature of Eze should a deal for Rennes winger Doku fall through.

Pep Guardiola’s Citizens achieved a historic treble in the 2022-23 term, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League for the first time in their history.

It it understood that the English champions are in the market for a new winger following the departure of Riyad Mahrez to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli, despite the form of Cole Palmer in recent matches.

The report claims that Man City have agreed personal terms with Belgium international Doku over a move to the Etihad, however West Ham United are currently in pole position to recruit the 21-year-old.

The Hammers have money to spend after selling club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal for £105m earlier in the window, and it is believed that the Europa Conference League winners have submitted a bid for the player.

Doku is valued by Rennes at around £50m, although it is said that West Ham’s initial offer for the 14-time international falls short of that reported asking price.

The right winger managed to notch up eight goal contributions in 29 appearances for Bruno Genesio’s men in Ligue 1 last term as they finished fourth, narrowly missing out on Champions League football.

With the East Londoners leading the race to sign the former Anderlecht man, it is understood that the Citizens are preparing to switch their attention to the capture of Eze ahead of Ange Postecoglou’s Spurs.

The Greenwich-born playmaker currently has two years remaining on his contract at Selhurst Park, meaning Palace are in no immediate rush to offload one of their major assets.

The aforementioned Palmer is set to retain his place in Guardiola’s XI due to the injury suffered by Kevin De Bruyne, and the youngster could make it three goals in as many starts when Man City welcome Champions League-bound Newcastle United to the Etihad on Saturday night.